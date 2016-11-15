Overview

Dr. Dean Mastras, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Mastras works at Practice in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

