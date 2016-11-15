Dr. Dean Mastras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mastras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Mastras, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dean Mastras, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Mastras works at
Tacoma Valley Radiation Oncology11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions
I moved to Tacoma from the east coast mid-treatment. Dr. Mastras not only provided excellent care for my time-sensitive treatment, but also went well beyond his stipulated role and helped me and my husband find primary care physicians and specialists in the area. He is respectful and courteous, and took as much time as necessary to explain my condition and his treatment rationale, as well as set expectations for treatment and side effects. I cannot recommend him and this team highly enough.
- Radiation Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1487625851
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- U Hawaii
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Dr. Mastras has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mastras using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mastras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mastras. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mastras.
