Dr. Dean Mastras, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dean Mastras, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Mastras works at Practice in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tacoma Valley Radiation Oncology
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Dean Mastras, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1487625851
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Washington Medical Center
Internship
  • U Hawaii
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dean Mastras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mastras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mastras has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mastras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mastras. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mastras.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mastras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mastras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

