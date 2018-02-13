Dr. Dean Lurie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lurie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Lurie, MD
Overview
Dr. Dean Lurie, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
Vascular Institute of Virginia13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 145, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 914-3016
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly skilled, surgeon. He has performed over 4 operations to keep me alive! I am still here, and extremely happy we picked Dr Lurie for ALL of the procedures. Offices are spotless, the nurses are top notch. Lori is a super nice person, as all of them are. I trust Dr Lurie with all of my medical issues and wish him a long life! TW
About Dr. Dean Lurie, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1447285408
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lurie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lurie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lurie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lurie has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lurie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lurie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lurie.
