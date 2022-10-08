Dr. Dean Licopantis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Licopantis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Licopantis, DPM
Overview
Dr. Dean Licopantis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Licopantis works at
Locations
-
1
Ankle & Foot Surgery PA16 Pocono Rd Ste 209, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 331-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Licopantis?
Dr. Licopantis is amazing. He cares about his patients and their well-being . He did an fantastic job on my foot. I'm so impressed by his work. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Dean Licopantis, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1760478010
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Licopantis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Licopantis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Licopantis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Licopantis works at
Dr. Licopantis has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Licopantis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Licopantis speaks Greek.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Licopantis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Licopantis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Licopantis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Licopantis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.