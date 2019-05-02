See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Des Plaines, IL
Dr. Dean Kravis, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Dean Kravis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Kravis works at Clinical Associates Medical Services in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Arvind Patel M.d.s.c.
    380 E Northwest Hwy Ste 200, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 813-0700
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 1:00pm

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Evanston Hospital

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    May 02, 2019
    Dr. Kravis is thoughtful and thorough. I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes with my last 3 pregnancies and he was my endocrinologist for each of my pregnancies. So grateful that each of my babies were healthy and delivered at full term--each pregnancy was diet controlled. Thank you, Dr. Kravis!
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1881620458
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Michael Reese Med Ctr
    • University of Chicago School of Medicine
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Dean Kravis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kravis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kravis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kravis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kravis works at Clinical Associates Medical Services in Des Plaines, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kravis’s profile.

    Dr. Kravis has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kravis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kravis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kravis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kravis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kravis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

