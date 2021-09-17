Dr. Dean Kostakos, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kostakos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Kostakos, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dean Kostakos, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roswell, GA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Kostakos works at
Locations
Cumming Internal Medicine1380 Upper Hembree Rd, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 346-7500Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Wellstar North Fulton Hospital3000 Hospital Blvd, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 346-7500
Northside Hospital-forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 346-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kostakos is a genuinely nice and a very good podiatrist. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Dean Kostakos, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
