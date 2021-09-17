Overview

Dr. Dean Kostakos, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roswell, GA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Kostakos works at Alpharetta/Cumming Inter Med in Roswell, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.