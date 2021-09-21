Overview

Dr. Dean Klug, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Klug works at Mid-South Ear, Nose, & Throat, Germantown, TN in Germantown, TN with other offices in Marion, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.