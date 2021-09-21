Dr. Dean Klug, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klug is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Klug, MD
Overview
Dr. Dean Klug, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Midsouth ENT7600 Wolf River Blvd Ste 120, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 755-5300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital - Germantown7691 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 755-5300
Tri State Advanced Surgery Center LLC2596 INTERSTATE 55, Marion, AR 72364 Directions (870) 559-2006
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dean Klug is a very caring Ear, nose and throat specialist. He listens and has a great personality. He takes excellent care of his patients and if you need a referral he makes sure you get a caring, surgeon like Dr. Milner and his excellent staff .
About Dr. Dean Klug, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1265548713
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
