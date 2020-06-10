Overview

Dr. Dean Kirkel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Kirkel works at Northwest Georgia Oncology Ctr in Marietta, GA with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.