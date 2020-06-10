Dr. Kirkel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean Kirkel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dean Kirkel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Kirkel works at
Locations
Northwest Georgia Oncology Centers P.c.340 Kennestone Hospital Blvd Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 281-5100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Univ. Cancer Institute LLC2240 W Woolbright Rd Ste 415, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 737-6556
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kirkle is the true definition of a great physician. Courteous, makes me feel comfortable, compassionate, and dedicated to his field of medicine. You will be in phenomenal hands under the care of Dr.
About Dr. Dean Kirkel, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Marys Health Center
- St Marys Center St Louis University
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Hematology, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirkel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirkel works at
Dr. Kirkel has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kirkel speaks Afrikaans and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.