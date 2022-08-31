Dr. Dean Karnaze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karnaze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Karnaze, MD
Overview
Dr. Dean Karnaze, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Dr. Karnaze works at
Locations
Lg Management Inc415 E Harding Way Ste F, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 948-0205
- 2 545 E Cleveland St Ste B, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 948-0205
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So nice and very thorough along with his friendly office staff. I had a great experience visiting this knowledgable Doctor.
About Dr. Dean Karnaze, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1346276359
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Karnaze works at
