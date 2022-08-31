Overview

Dr. Dean Karnaze, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Karnaze works at Lg Management Inc in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.