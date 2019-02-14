See All Neurosurgeons in Downers Grove, IL
Dr. Dean Karahalios, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dean Karahalios, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Dr. Karahalios works at Advocate Medical Group Neurosurgery in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advocate Medical Group Neurosurgery
    3551 Highland Ave Ste 200, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 376-3876
    Advocate Medical Group Neurosurgery
    3825 Highland Ave Ste 306, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 929-0632

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 14, 2019
    Twice Dr. "K" has given me my life back. The first time was lumbar surgery in 2005 in Indianapolis. After a failed surgery by another doctor Dr. "K" went in and totally fixed me. The second time was in Good Samaritan Hospital in 2017. Had a really serious problem in the cervical section of my neck. Of course, I found Dr. "K" and he did the surgery. It was a very involved fusion and was a difficult recovery, but he got me through and I am doing fine. If you question his ability, DO NOT!
    Alyce Miller in Indianapolis, IN — Feb 14, 2019
    About Dr. Dean Karahalios, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245205210
    Education & Certifications

    • Barrow Neurological Institute
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Karahalios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karahalios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karahalios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karahalios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karahalios works at Advocate Medical Group Neurosurgery in Downers Grove, IL. View the full address on Dr. Karahalios’s profile.

    Dr. Karahalios has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karahalios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Karahalios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karahalios.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karahalios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karahalios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

