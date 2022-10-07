Dr. Dean Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Kane, MD
Overview
Dr. Dean Kane, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.
Locations
- 1 1 Reservoir Cir Bldg 1, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 602-3322
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kane and his wife are a dynamic duo. Very kind and helpful
About Dr. Dean Kane, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kane has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kane speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
