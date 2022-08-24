Dr. Dean Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dean Jacobs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LAC USC Medical Center and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
MemorialCare Medical Group - Santa Ana1212 W 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I found Dr. Jacobs after having a difficult encounter with another pediatrician that was assigned to my child at the time of birth. I later found Dr. Jacobs online and I am so thankful he was accepting new patients! Dr. Jacobs is wonderful with young children and parents. He has a positive and professional demeanor and is caring and honest. His staff is incredible as well. Everyone from the office staff to the nurses make you feel like family which is a bonus. I highly recommend Dr. Jacobs to any first time parents or parents looking for a new pediatrician in the Orange County area!
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- LAC USC Medical Center
- Pediatrics
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.