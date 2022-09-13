See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Immokalee, FL
Dr. Dean Hildahl, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dean Hildahl, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Immokalee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota School of Med and Health Sciences - M.D..

Dr. Hildahl works at CHCA-CHS in Immokalee, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health Immokalee
    1441 Heritage Blvd, Immokalee, FL 34142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 658-3021
  2. 2
    North Naples OBGYN
    6610 Willow Park Dr Ste 102, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 593-5510
  3. 3
    North Naples Gynecology and Obstetrics
    1865 Veterans Park Dr Ste 201, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 593-5510

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Toxic Shock Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Dean Hildahl, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518916642
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Obstetrics and Gynecology - Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of North Dakota School of Med and Health Sciences - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • North Dakota State University / Main Campus - B.S.
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Hildahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hildahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hildahl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hildahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hildahl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hildahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hildahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hildahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

