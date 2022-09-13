Overview

Dr. Dean Hildahl, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Immokalee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota School of Med and Health Sciences - M.D..



Dr. Hildahl works at CHCA-CHS in Immokalee, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.