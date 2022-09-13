Dr. Dean Hildahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hildahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Hildahl, MD
Dr. Dean Hildahl, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Immokalee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota School of Med and Health Sciences - M.D..
Women's Health Immokalee1441 Heritage Blvd, Immokalee, FL 34142 Directions (239) 658-3021
North Naples OBGYN6610 Willow Park Dr Ste 102, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 593-5510
North Naples Gynecology and Obstetrics1865 Veterans Park Dr Ste 201, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 593-5510
Aetna
Allegiance Health Plans
Ambetter
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Humana
Medicaid
Meritain Health
Tricare
UnitedHealthCare
I had a pregnancy complication which led to me calling Dr. Hildahl numerous times on nights, weekends, and a holiday. He quickly called me back each time and explained all options.
About Dr. Dean Hildahl, MD
Obstetrics & Gynecology
42 years of experience
English, Creole and Spanish
Obstetrics and Gynecology - Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota
University of North Dakota School of Med and Health Sciences - M.D.
North Dakota State University / Main Campus - B.S.
Dr. Hildahl speaks Creole and Spanish.
