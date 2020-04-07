Dr. Hertzler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean Hertzler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dean Hertzler, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Hertzler works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Pediatric Neurosurgery1865 N Corporate Lakes Blvd Ste 1, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 834-6757Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Memorial Division of Pediatric Neurosurgery1150 N 35th Ave Ste 520, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 694-8279Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Memorial Division of Pediatric Neurosurgery9291 Glades Rd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (954) 839-6783Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hertzler?
My son passed 4 years ago. Dr. Herzler was not only a professional, he was his friend, his angel, he was who gave him confidence and strength to continue with a disease that had a date and time, We always remember him with great affection.
About Dr. Dean Hertzler, MD
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1518178821
Education & Certifications
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University / School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hertzler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hertzler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hertzler works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hertzler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hertzler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hertzler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hertzler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.