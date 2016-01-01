See All Dermatologists in Grove City, OH
Dr. Dean Hearne, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Dean Hearne, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dean Hearne, MD is a dermatologist in Grove City, OH. Dr. Hearne completed a residency at Med College Of Virginia Hospital. He currently practices at Buckeye Dermatology, Inc. and is affiliated with Ohio State University Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buckeye Dermatology, Inc.
    1933 OHIO DR, Grove City, OH 43123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 539-1800
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Buckeye Dermatology, Inc.
    5720 BLAZER PKWY, Dublin, OH 43017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 761-1151
  3. 3
    Buckeye Dermatology, Inc.
    247 S Burnett Rd # 220, Springfield, OH 45505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 557-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Impetigo
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Impetigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • American Republic
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Cofinity
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • Humana
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • Meritain Health
  • MultiPlan
  • NGS CoreSource
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Dean Hearne, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic, Chinese and Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1932117579
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Med College Of Virginia Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ohio State University Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(17)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hearne?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Dean Hearne, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dean Hearne, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hearne to family and friends

Dr. Hearne's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Hearne

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dean Hearne, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dean Hearne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hearne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hearne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hearne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hearne has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hearne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hearne. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hearne.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hearne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hearne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.