Overview

Dr. Dean Harrell, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their fellowship with American Acad Of Family Phys|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic



Dr. Harrell works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

