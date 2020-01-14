Dr. Dean Gobo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gobo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Gobo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dean Gobo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Gobo works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Neurosurgical and Spine Care400 Pinellas St Ste 325, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 298-6121
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gobo?
Dr. Gobo operated on me twice and both operations were successful. These were my 4th and 5th surgeries, the other surgeries done by different doctors. I have had less pain and difficulty after these two surgeries. I believe he saved me from a wheelchair. I would recommend Dr. Gobo to anyone. He is patient, informative and very talented.
About Dr. Dean Gobo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1518958776
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gobo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gobo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gobo works at
Dr. Gobo has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Neurostimulator Implantation and Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gobo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gobo speaks Croatian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gobo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gobo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gobo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gobo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.