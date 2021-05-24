Overview

Dr. Dean Glaros, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Glaros works at Wilmer Eye Institute in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Migraine and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.