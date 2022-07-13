Dr. Dean George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dean George, MD is a Dermatologist in Farmington, CT. They completed their fellowship with Roger Williams Hospital
Dr. George works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 260, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 676-7000
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 125, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 676-7000
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2800 Main St Fl 3, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 576-6141
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. George?
Excellent Doctor and staff
About Dr. Dean George, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1497160535
Education & Certifications
- Roger Williams Hospital
- Roger Williams Hospital|Roger Williams Medical Center
- Jersey Shore Medical Center|Jersey Shore University Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.