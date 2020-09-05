Overview

Dr. Dean Gant, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Union, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Gant works at Presbyterian Medical Staff Services in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.