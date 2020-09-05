See All Radiation Oncologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Dean Gant, MD

Radiation Oncology
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dean Gant, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Union, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.

Dr. Gant works at Presbyterian Medical Staff Services in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology Charlotte
    200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 599-2473

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health Union
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
  • Piedmont Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 05, 2020
    Dr. Gant is straightforward and kind. That's a rare combination in a medical professional. He shares information clearly and without condescension. During the course of my treatments I have met with him every Thursday for a general review of my progress and an opportunity for me to ask questions. He also met with me when I did not have an appointment but had told one of the radiation technicians about about a post-surgery problem that was troubling me. He listened. Then he provided me with information that was reassuring. Per his suggestion I made a follow up appointment with my PCP. I have a tendency to be highly critical and distrustful of healthcare providers but I would trust Dr. Gant with the medical care of my loved ones. I do not say that lightly. I feel fortunate to have Dr. Gant and his staff as my radiation treatment team. They have made my days far less stressful and have provided me with a great deal of hope.
    Alice Howe — Sep 05, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Dean Gant, MD
    About Dr. Dean Gant, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053356493
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • National Capital Consortium
    Residency
    Internship
    • Madigan Army Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gant works at Presbyterian Medical Staff Services in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Gant’s profile.

    Dr. Gant has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gant.

