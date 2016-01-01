Dr. Erickson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean Erickson, MD
Overview
Dr. Dean Erickson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2640 W Market St Ste 203, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 864-1916
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erickson?
About Dr. Dean Erickson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1962494724
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Occupational Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erickson accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.