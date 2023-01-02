Dr. Dean Eliott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eliott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Eliott, MD
Overview
Dr. Dean Eliott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
Locations
Main Campus243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-3736
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional! Professional! And professional!!!
About Dr. Dean Eliott, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1306883897
Education & Certifications
- Duke Eye Ctr
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Meml Sloan-Kettering/Ny Hosp
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eliott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eliott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eliott has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Macular Hole and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eliott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Eliott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eliott.
