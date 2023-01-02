Overview

Dr. Dean Eliott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.



Dr. Eliott works at Ralph Metson MD in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Macular Hole and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.