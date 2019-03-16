Dr. Dean Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Edwards, MD
Dr. Dean Edwards, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Perry County Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Edwards works at
Gastroenterology Associates of Southeast MO1429 N Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 334-8870
- Perry County Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Southeast Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt University
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.