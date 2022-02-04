Overview

Dr. Dean Dorfman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health North.



Dr. Dorfman works at East Ocean Podiatry in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.