Dr. Dean Donahue, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dean Donahue, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-0969Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
SMG Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine Clinic at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center77 Warren St # 22, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 789-2545
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Donahue is amazing. He took the time to listen and respond to all of our questions and never made us feel rushed. He explains all treatment options very well and makes the best recommendation given your specific circumstance. He ultimately lets the patient decide which treatment option is best for them. I have had multiple surgeries done by him and they all gave me amazing relief. The rest of his team is also amazing and caring during the recovery process.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- Mass General Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Donahue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donahue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donahue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donahue has seen patients for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donahue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Donahue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donahue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donahue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donahue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.