Dr. Dean Dicristofaro, DMD
Overview
Dr. Dean Dicristofaro, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mount Pleasant, PA.
Locations
Chestnut Hills Dental Mt. Pleasant220 Bessemer Rd Ste 301, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666 Directions (724) 304-8427
Main234 S Main St, Homer City, PA 15748 Directions (724) 279-5349
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Amanda is the best dental hygenist I ever had.
About Dr. Dean Dicristofaro, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dicristofaro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dicristofaro accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dicristofaro works at
289 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicristofaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicristofaro.
