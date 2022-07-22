Dr. Dean Delle Donne, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delle Donne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Delle Donne, DDS
Overview
Dr. Dean Delle Donne, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Moriches, NY.
Dr. Delle Donne works at
Locations
-
1
Contemporary Dental Associates110 Montauk Hwy # 202, Moriches, NY 11955 Directions (631) 363-1787
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delle Donne?
Have been seeing Dr D for years and trust him completely. I’ve had many procedures including fillings, root canals and bridge. One of the best!
About Dr. Dean Delle Donne, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1982746756
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delle Donne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delle Donne accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Delle Donne using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Delle Donne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delle Donne works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Delle Donne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delle Donne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delle Donne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delle Donne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.