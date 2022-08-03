See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Dean Davis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dean Davis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Davis works at Select Physicians Alliance in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Florida E.N.T and Allergy
    5105 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 463-9245
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Davis Facial Plastic Surgery, Tampa. Florida
    3440 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 877-7917

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 03, 2022
    Had many surgeons to choose from, but choosing Dr Davis was very smart on my part to trust him with my rhinoplasty! He has an exceptional and professional team of people who care and are very knowledgeable! Always open for questions! Dr Davis is the friendliest and most personable man you will ever meet for a surgeon! He absolutely cares about his patients and truly values his own artistry. Your face is his priority and he will not be happy unless you are happy! That is a rare gift! I am Greek and wanted my nose to look a little more feminine and not as wide. He did everything I wanted and even added his own ethnic expertise in the mix!! I’m still healing as it’s only been 12 days post op and I’m already loving what I see and am super excited to see more once the swelling and bruising goes down! Highly recommend this man and his entire office! You will not be sorry and u can thank me later.
    Tina O. — Aug 03, 2022
    About Dr. Dean Davis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689666810
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of South Florida, Division Of Facial Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    • University Of Virginia Medical Center-Charlottesville, Va
    Internship
    • University Of Virginia Health System
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at Select Physicians Alliance in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.