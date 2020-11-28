Overview

Dr. Dean Chou, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.



Dr. Chou works at Foot Associates of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.