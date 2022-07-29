Dr. Dean Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dean Chang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Physicians Alliance of Connecticut2200 Whitney Ave Ste 360, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 281-4463
MidState Medical Center435 Lewis Ave, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 694-8200
Hhc Physician Services Pllc322 E Main St Ste 1B, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 488-7228
- Midstate Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very kind, compassionate, caring and thorough! I love him! Wouldn’t go to anyone else!
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1770564247
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroparesis and Celiac Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
