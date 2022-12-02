Overview

Dr. Dean Cestari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Cestari works at Massachusetts Eye & Ear Associates in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Exotropia and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.