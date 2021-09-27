Dr. Dean Cerio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Cerio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dean Cerio, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery79 Hudson St Ste 700, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 449-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Words cannot express my gratitude to Dr. Cerio. He is a gifted surgeon and compassionate human being. My experience was positive from beginning to end and his staff is extremely helpful.
About Dr. Dean Cerio, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, French and Italian
- 1407017767
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- SUNY Buffalo Hospital/Buffalo General Hospital
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Tulane University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cerio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cerio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cerio speaks French and Italian.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerio.
