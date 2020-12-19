See All Podiatrists in Springdale, AR
Dr. Dean Bright, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dean Bright, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.

Dr. Bright works at Podsurg LLC in Springdale, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Podsurg LLC
    Podsurg LLC
1670 W Sunset Ave Ste A, Springdale, AR 72762
(479) 750-3131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center - Springdale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Heel Spur
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Injury
Arthritis of the Foot
Bunionette
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Flat Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Infections
Foot Injuries
Foot Pain
Foot Wounds
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Pulled Muscles
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ulcer of Foot
Warts
Wound Care and Management
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 19, 2020
    Went to Dr Bright about an ingrown toenail, waited maybe 5 minutes. He was very friendly and did not make me feel rushed at all. When I asked him about bunion correction he had the nurse get X-rays before I left and came with me to the check out point to talk to his front desk about working me in to have it corrected as soon as possible. The day of surgery he was very friendly and checked in to make sure I wasn’t anxious or having any questions or concerns. He came very highly recommended and now I know why! Dr Bright and his clinic are fantastic!
    Misty — Dec 19, 2020
    About Dr. Dean Bright, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770581357
    Education & Certifications

    • Norwegian American Hosp
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • University of the Ozarks
