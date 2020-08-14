Dr. Dean Brick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Brick, MD
Overview
Dr. Dean Brick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Brick works at
Locations
Sean J. Mccafferty MD PC6422 E Speedway Blvd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 325-9400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

He listened to me and made appropriate responses.
About Dr. Dean Brick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brick has seen patients for Floaters, Glaucoma and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brick.
