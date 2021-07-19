Dr. Dean Bloch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Bloch, MD
Overview
Dr. Dean Bloch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kingston, NY.
Locations
Medical Aesthetics of the Hudson Valley166 Albany Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 339-5273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's the best! Amazing at a c section. Trust him with my life and my child's.
About Dr. Dean Bloch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, American Sign Language
- 1215988779
Education & Certifications
- Presby Mc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloch speaks American Sign Language.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.