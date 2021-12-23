Dr. Dean Blevins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blevins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Blevins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dean Blevins, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.
Dr. Blevins works at
Locations
Axis Therapy Services1721 Birmingham Rd Ste 200, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 977-7012
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was newly diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and as you can imagine that is completely shocking news as an otherwise healthy young individual. I was also very concerned and scared as to how this would effect different aspects of my life. Dr. Blevins spent so much time, even after hours, to reassure and guide me on how to control my sugars. Never made me feel uncomfortable or rushed with my list of questions! He is a great, compassionate doctor
About Dr. Dean Blevins, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1992055537
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blevins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blevins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blevins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Blevins works at
Dr. Blevins has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blevins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Blevins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blevins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blevins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blevins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.