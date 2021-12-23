See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in College Station, TX
Dr. Dean Blevins, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Dean Blevins, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.

Dr. Blevins works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Axis Therapy Services
    1721 Birmingham Rd Ste 200, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 977-7012

Hospital Affiliations
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Dec 23, 2021
    I was newly diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and as you can imagine that is completely shocking news as an otherwise healthy young individual. I was also very concerned and scared as to how this would effect different aspects of my life. Dr. Blevins spent so much time, even after hours, to reassure and guide me on how to control my sugars. Never made me feel uncomfortable or rushed with my list of questions! He is a great, compassionate doctor
    About Dr. Dean Blevins, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992055537
    Education & Certifications

    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Blevins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blevins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blevins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blevins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blevins works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in College Station, TX. View the full address on Dr. Blevins’s profile.

    Dr. Blevins has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blevins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Blevins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blevins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blevins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blevins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

