Overview

Dr. Dean Berman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.