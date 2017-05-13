Overview

Dr. Dean Adelman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Adelman works at AssociatesMD in Davie, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.