Dr. Dean Abtahi, MD
Overview
Dr. Dean Abtahi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Locations
AdventHealth Palm Coast61 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 2811, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I call Dean Abtahi the "Maestro Conductor of the Advent Hospital Cardiac Symphony Orchestra!" He and his self-managed teams (a subject I have written much about) set the standard for ALL hospitals' cardiac care units. I cannot imagine a superior cardiologist anywhere!
About Dr. Dean Abtahi, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1720307853
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
