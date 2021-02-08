Dr. Dean Abramson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Abramson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dean Abramson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They completed their fellowship with Waterbury Hosp/St Raphaels
Dr. Abramson works at
1
Gastroenterologists PC931 8th Ave Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401 Directions (319) 366-8695
2
Iowa River Landing East920 E 2nd Ave, Coralville, IA 52241 Directions (319) 467-2000
3
University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 356-2132
4
University of Iowa Health Care - Iowa River Landing105 E 9TH ST, Coralville, IA 52241 Directions (319) 467-2000
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
I arrived early after a snow storm all was well. a colonoscopy is a personal event for me, i felt welcome and was handled with great care.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1275517658
- Waterbury Hosp/St Raphaels
- Danbury Hosp
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Abramson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abramson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abramson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abramson works at
Dr. Abramson has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Duodenal Polypectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abramson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Abramson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abramson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abramson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.