Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deshawndranique Gray, MD
Dr. Deshawndranique Gray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
Deshawndranique D. Gray M.d. P.A.7999 W Virginia Dr Ste C, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (214) 367-5555
Medical Center of Arlington3301 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 465-3241
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Gray is an excellent gynecologist and surgeon. She immediately spotted something that no other doctor could find or treat after years and years of discomfort and subpar medical treatment. She corrected the matter and performed the necessary surgeries that I needed for the specific situation I was in with stage 4 endometriosis. She was fun! And very knowledgeable. Unlike many doctors Dr. Gray made sure I was clear in my understanding of my options and care. She related everything well person to person and does not at all possess any arrogance or one down bedside manner. Although she is relatable, she is also amazing at the work she does. Don’t be fooled by her kindness into thinking she is ordinary. Her skills are every bit extraordinary even in difficult circumstances. This was my experience. Best to all of you on your health journey! ??
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336159300
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gray speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.