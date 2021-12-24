Dr. Dayton Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dayton Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dayton Young, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Locations
Locations
1
The University of Texas Medical Branch301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Directions (409) 772-2701MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Opthalmology Clinical Research Center Utmb700 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550 Directions (281) 338-0829
3
League City Campus2240 Gulf Fwy S, League City, TX 77573 Directions (409) 772-2702Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Utmb Clinic League City - Ear Nose & Throat Consultants1600 W League City Pkwy Ste D, League City, TX 77573 Directions (281) 338-0829
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! He was very friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Dayton Young, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Young works at
