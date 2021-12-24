Overview

Dr. Dayton Young, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Young works at UTMB in Galveston, TX with other offices in League City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.