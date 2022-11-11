See All Rheumatologists in Hickory, NC
Dr. Dayton Payne Jr, MD

Rheumatology
4.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dayton Payne Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Frye Regional Medical Center and Watauga Medical Center.

Dr. Payne Jr works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Rheumatology PA
    225 18th St Se, Hickory, NC 28602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 322-9912

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frye Regional Medical Center
  • Watauga Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Dr. Payne is the best! Super nice and answers any questions you have. He’s helped 2 generations, my dad with RA and then me with PsA. I highly recommend him.
    Lisa Pennell — Nov 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dayton Payne Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639121239
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dayton Payne Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Payne Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Payne Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Payne Jr works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Hickory, NC. View the full address on Dr. Payne Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Payne Jr has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Payne Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

