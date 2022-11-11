Overview

Dr. Dayton Payne Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Frye Regional Medical Center and Watauga Medical Center.



Dr. Payne Jr works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.