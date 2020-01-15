Dr. Avila Lima has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dayra Avila Lima, MD
Dr. Dayra Avila Lima, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PANAMA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harrison Community Hospital, Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.
Schiffler Cancer Center40 Medical Park Ste 300, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 243-6442
Wheeling Hospital1 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 243-6442
- Harrison Community Hospital
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
My first visit with Dr. Avila was a most pleasant one. She has a wonderful bed side manner. She explains every thing to you very well and answers all of your questions and concerns. A top notch physician!
- Hematology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PANAMA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Avila Lima accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avila Lima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Avila Lima. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avila Lima.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avila Lima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avila Lima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.