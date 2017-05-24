Dr. Dedmond has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daynelle Dedmond, MD
Overview
Dr. Daynelle Dedmond, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Dedmond works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Womens Health12706 McManus Blvd, Newport News, VA 23602 Directions (757) 280-1062
-
2
Goph Gyn. Onc Psf6031 E Woodmen Rd Ste 250GO, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 571-8660
-
3
Centura Penrose Hospital2222 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 571-8660
-
4
St. Francis Medical Center6001 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 571-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dedmond?
Dr Dedmond listened to me- heard my concerns and allowed me to make certain decisions with my medical procedure. Her bedside manners are amazing and more importantly, she took previous medical concerns into consideration and prepared me for the healing process! I would highly recommend her for any gynocologic or oncology procedure!!
About Dr. Daynelle Dedmond, MD
- Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1881783231
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dedmond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dedmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dedmond works at
Dr. Dedmond has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dedmond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dedmond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dedmond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dedmond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dedmond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.