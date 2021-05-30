See All Plastic Surgeons in Farmington, UT
Dr. Dayne Jensen, DMD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dayne Jensen, DMD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Farmington, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Jensen works at Dr. Dayne Jensen, DMD in Farmington, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Dayne Jensen, DMD
    193 S 200 W Ste B, Farmington, UT 84025 (435) 254-5787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ogden Regional Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 30, 2021
    Simply put - the absolute best!
    Richard Franz — May 30, 2021
    About Dr. Dayne Jensen, DMD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881926509
    Education & Certifications

    • Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates
    Residency
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
