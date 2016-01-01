Dr. Perkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dayna Perkowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dayna Perkowski, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Childrens Hospital Of The Kings Daughters.
Dr. Perkowski works at
Locations
1
Presbyterian Behavioral Health Unit200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 384-1390
2
Neurology850 Southampton Ave, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 668-9920
3
Novant Health Pediatric Neurology1900 Randolph Rd Ste 1010, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 384-1390
4
Children's Hospital8200 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 955-5372MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Hospital Of The Kings Daughters
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dayna Perkowski, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1144495094
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkowski, there are benefits to both methods.