Overview

Dr. Dayna Lago, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Lago works at Virginia Eye Consultants in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Trichiasis and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.