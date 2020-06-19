Dr. Daylene Ripley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ripley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daylene Ripley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daylene Ripley, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Ripley works at
Gainesville GYN Oncology of NFRMC6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 103, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 290-5891Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
DR. Ripley is someone who cares about women, not just their physical health but also their emotional/mental. She Listens to you and works with you beyond cutting you. She is also an Amazing surgeon, one of the best in her field. Her staff meets the highest standard of care. They are all so sweet, sincere, and compassionate. They also do what they say, which these days is unheard of. I had my full hysterectomy last week but I still have along way to go but I am so happy to have Dr. Ripley and her staff on my team to help me through. -Kristie M.
- Oncology
- English
- 1982659231
- Chicago Medical School
Dr. Ripley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ripley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ripley works at
Dr. Ripley has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Vulvar Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ripley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Ripley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ripley.
