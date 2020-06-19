See All Oncologists in Gainesville, FL
Oncology
5 (82)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daylene Ripley, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Dr. Ripley works at Champaign Dental Group in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Vulvar Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gainesville GYN Oncology of NFRMC
    6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 103, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 290-5891
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Advanced Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Dissection for Endometrial Cancer (Uterine Cancer) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 19, 2020
    DR. Ripley is someone who cares about women, not just their physical health but also their emotional/mental. She Listens to you and works with you beyond cutting you. She is also an Amazing surgeon, one of the best in her field. Her staff meets the highest standard of care. They are all so sweet, sincere, and compassionate. They also do what they say, which these days is unheard of. I had my full hysterectomy last week but I still have along way to go but I am so happy to have Dr. Ripley and her staff on my team to help me through. -Kristie M.
    About Dr. Daylene Ripley, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982659231
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education

