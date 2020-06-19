Overview

Dr. Daylene Ripley, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Ripley works at Champaign Dental Group in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Vulvar Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.