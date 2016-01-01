Dr. Dayana Eslava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eslava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dayana Eslava, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dayana Eslava, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD EL BOSQUE / ESCUELA COLOMBIANA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Eslava works at
Locations
Mt Sinai Doctors Rego Park previously Forest HIlls Queens519 W 181st St, New York, NY 10033 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dayana Eslava, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1922329283
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD EL BOSQUE / ESCUELA COLOMBIANA DE MEDICINA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
