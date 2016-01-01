Overview

Dr. Dayana Carcamo-Molina, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Martinez, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Carcamo-Molina works at Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in Martinez, CA with other offices in Pittsburg, CA and San Pablo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.