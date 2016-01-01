See All Gastroenterologists in Martinez, CA
Dr. Dayana Carcamo-Molina, MD

Gastroenterology
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dayana Carcamo-Molina, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Martinez, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Carcamo-Molina works at Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in Martinez, CA with other offices in Pittsburg, CA and San Pablo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
    2500 Alhambra Ave, Martinez, CA 94553
    Pittsburg Health Center
    2311 Loveridge Rd, Pittsburg, CA 94565
    West County Health Center Pharmacy
    13601 San Pablo Ave, San Pablo, CA 94806

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Contra Costa Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Hepatitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Abdominal Pain
Enteritis
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Esophagitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Reflux Esophagitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heartburn
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Throat Pain
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency

About Dr. Dayana Carcamo-Molina, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1417119827
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carcamo-Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Carcamo-Molina has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carcamo-Molina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Carcamo-Molina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carcamo-Molina.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carcamo-Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carcamo-Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

